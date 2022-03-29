Whitby and Scarborough residents urged to nominate their heroes for 2022 Brave Britons awards

Eli Harrison, of Staithes, reached the final four in the Young Heroes category of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021.

He had been nominated forthe award after an incident where he and his family had gone to the beach in August 2020, when they saw a small child floating among the boats about 10m away.

Dad Ian spotted the youngster, aged about two or three, in difficulty, but Eli immediately jumped off the pier and into the water.

Eli Harrison with his dad Ian and mum Kayleigh and a certificate Kayleigh's colleagues made for Eli when they heard about his brave actions.

He then grabbed the child, who was hanging on to a fishing net, and swam to the shore.

This year’s awards celebrate special achievements in the following categories:

* Act of Courage

* Against All Odds

* Charity Champion

* Active Agers

* Young Hero

* Pet Hero

* and Celebrity Hero.

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, who will chair the panel of judges, said: “The Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons will shine a light on a very British breed of hero: those who, through incredible acts of courage,bravery and selflessness, are an inspiration to others.

“We all know someone who deserves recognition for their bravery to help others, or their outstanding service to their country or community.

"It doesn’t matter whether people know them personally or have read about them in the media we still want them to nominate their heroes for this year’s Brave Briton awards.”

Visit https://www.amplifon.com/uk/about-us/brave-briton-awards to make a nomination.