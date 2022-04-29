Whitby and Scarborough's cliff lifts to remain closed for 'foreseeable future'

Scarborough Borough Council has reported in its residents' newsletter that water has been getting into the cliff shaft of Whitby's Cliff Lift, on North Terrace, for many years but more recently the situation, combined with the humid environment, has worsened.

"It is now at a point where elements of the lift structure are suffering from corrosion," the council said.

"Even new parts fitted at the beginning of one season require replacement the following one.

Whitby's Cliff Lift on the West Cliff.

"We are working on a solution but in the meantime the lift will remain closed."

Scarborough's Spa Cliff lift is also closed after an issue was discovered during a routine inspection.

"As you’d expect with a piece of engineering that was first opened in the 1800s, there is likely to be the odd problem now and again," the council said.

"The main issue we need to address is the concrete roof of the motor room and the steelwork that supports it.

"Both are showing signs of deterioration.

"The motor room sits beneath the top station which complicates the situation, so we have asked a specialist engineer to come up with a fix.

"Like Whitby, the lift will have to be remain closed for the time being.