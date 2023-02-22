Whitby apprentices from The Academy through to regional hairdressing skills finals
Two apprentices from The Academy will be flying the flag for Whitby in the regional finals of hairdressing skills competitions.
Winning apprentices included Esmee Pearson of Capello Hair and Beauty Salon in Whitby and Sleights, who won the Ladies Evening Style competition and is through to the regional heats in Gateshead.
The Academy delivers Level 2 hairdressing at the Whitby Sixth Form Hair Studio where student Jessica Greenley Brown achieved joint third in the first year blow dry competition.
Jessica will also be invited to compete at the regional heats.
As a specialist training provider, The Academy works in partnership with local schools, Whitby Sixth Form, Scarborough Sixth Form, and many salons and spas across North Yorkshire to deliver Government-funded courses and apprenticeships.
Lindsay Burr MBE, Academy Managing Director, wished the finalists luck and added: "It is a real credit to all who train and support them from salon owners to Academy tutors and all friends and family members who are involved.”