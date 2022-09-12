Whitby area churches invite residents to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - here are the opening times

WHITBY PARISH

St Mary's Church

Open for prayers, lighting of candles, leaving flowers and messages in a Book of Condolence, Monday to Friday 10am-3pm; Saturday 1am-3pm after a Eucharist with Prayers at 10.30am

St Oswald's Church at Lythe.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Hilda's Church Whitby

Open for prayers, lighting of candles, leaving flowers and messages in a Book of Condolence, 9.15am on Tuesday up to a Eucharist with Prayers at 10am

St John's Church Whitby

Open for prayers, lighting of candles, leaving flowers and messages in a Book of Condolence, 9.15am on Thursday up to a Eucharist with Prayers at 10am

Whitby Evangelical Church

It is planned to have the church open on Saturday September 17, from 11am until 2pm, inviting people to go into the church and have coffee, tea and cake.

The church will be distributing booklets and pamphlets about the Queen's life and her Christian faith.

MULGRAVE PARISH

All our Churches are open everyday for private prayer and each has a Book of Condolence to sign.

They’re open as follows:

St Oswald’s, Lythe, 8.30am-5pm

St Mary’s, Sandsend, hours of daylight

St Hilda’s, Hinderwell, 9am-6pm; St Peter’s, Staithes 10.30am-4.30pm

St Nicholas’ Church, Roxby, 10am-4pm

Christchurch, Ugthorpe, 9am-5pm

Sunday September 18 services

10am Eucharist St Mary’s, Sandsend; 6pm Eucharist St Peter’s, Staithes; 6pm Evening Prayer, St Oswald’s, Lythe.

St Hilda’s, Hinderwell, will be open for private prayer on September 18 from 2pm to 6pm

Aislaby

St Margaret's Church open seven days a week from 9am until 6pm.

There will also be a service in commemoration of the life of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday September 18, 3pm.

Robin Hood’s Bay

St Stephen’s, Fylingdales, will be open each day for prayer and reflection from 9am–6pm. There is a Book of Condolence.

Anyone wishing to leave a floral tribute, please place this around the War Memorial.

The bells will be tolled prior to the funeral on Monday September 19.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre

All Saints’ Church has been open since the announcement of HM Queen Elizabeth`s passing.

Open on a daily basis from 10am to 4pm and there is provision for quiet prayer and a Book of Condolence to sign.

The church will be holding a Celtic-style service of reflection for the Queen and for King Charles III at 10am on Sunday September 18.

Sleights

St John the Evangelist Church will be open daily until the funeral service on September 19, then as normal on Wednesdays and Sundays for services. There is a visitor book to sign.

Grosmont

Next Benefice service at St Matthew’s Church is on Sunday September 25, at 10.30am.

The church is open every day with a Book on Condolence inside for anyone to enter their thoughts.

Glaisdale & Lealholm

The village churches are open during the day, every day, for private prayer.

We do not have Books of Condolence, but ask those who wish to sign one to do so online at the Church of England or Royal websites.

On Sunday September 11, Lealholm church hosted the first observance following Her Majesty’s death.

A special Eucharist service honouring Her Majesty’s memory concluded with The National Anthem, the first time the words ‘God Save the King’ have been sung for 70 years.

Sneaton

St Hilda’s Church will be open for private prayer every day until September 25.

UPPER ESK VALLEY