Whitby area earns hat-trick of awards in Tour of Britain's national land art competition

Artworks created by the two Heritage Coast Federation schools - Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E Primary School’s Dracula-themed entry, as well as Fylingdales C of E Primary school’s Gulls and Buoys – and the North York Moors National Park, all impressed judges.

These installations all lined the route of the race’s fourth stage between Redcar and Duncombe Park.

Tom Hind, Chief Executive of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We were delighted to show our support for the Tour of Britain through our entry to the National Land Art Competition.

Gulls and Buoy, designed by Fylingdales School pupils.

"This year marks 70 years since the North York Moors became a National Park and our design, created by Yorkshire-based company Sand in Your Eye, celebrated our anniversary while capturing the fun and excitement of the Tour itself.

"With three dedicated cycling centres, the landscapes of the North York Moors have so much to offer riders of all levels, and we hope the event has inspired more people explore the region on two wheels.”

Helen Thompson, Headteacher of Heritage Coast Federation schools, said: “We are truly honoured to have been selected as a runner-up for this year's competition as we know that there were lots of amazing entries.

"Our children absolutely loved creating their designs and learning all about the Tour of Britain, so this result is just the icing on the cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North York Moors National Park's Explore More land art.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Fields of Vision for working with our children to turn the designs into a reality.

"We had a wonderful day with staff, parents and children working together with Fields of Vision to paint both of the fields and we hope that people have enjoyed seeing the finished creations.”

Next year’s race, the 19th edition of the modern Tour, takes place from Sunday September 3 to Sunday September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries into the competition will open in the summer.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School's Neck and Neck Dracula-themed design.