Whitby area onion growers to feature in BBC iPlayer show - see when it's on

The ten-minute episode sees BBC Radio Tees journalist Adam Clarkson following the story of his dad, Richard Clarkson, as he tries desperately to climb the leader board of his village onion club, after coming last and second-last in previous years.

Adam said: “My dad joined this onion growing club after getting laid off during the pandemic.

"We, as a family, thought it was an odd thing to do but it’s been difficult not to get emotionally invested in this competition.

The BBC iPlayer spotlight falls on Whitby's onion growers.

“Growing onions for sport may sound ridiculous, and maybe it is, but it’s been a wholesome experience to follow the journey.

“We also meet club members like Trevor - who decided last year that he'd try putting urine in his onions.

