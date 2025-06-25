Whitby area primary school teams go head-to-head in annual bike competition

The top nine points scorers in the school cycling event at Oakridge.

On a gloriously sunny day in Hinderwell, six primary schools from the Whitby area competed in the inaugural Pro-Ride East Coast Cycling Competition at Oakridge CP School.

Teams from Oakridge, Lealholm, Glaisdale, Castleton, Hawsker and a combined Lythe/Goathland squad raced in a range of events including sprints, team pursuits and a cross-county race.

It was a closely contested event but the combined strength of Lythe and Goathland proved too much in the end, and narrowly edged out Hawsker into second place.

Headteacher of Oakridge and Lealholm Primary Schools, Ben Russell, said: “Today was a fantastic day of competitive cycling.

All 48 children ready for the elimination race.

"The resilience every child demonstrated was admirable; it wasn’t easy out there in that heat, but they all kept on going until the end.

"It’s clear there are some really talented cyclists in our local schools.

"We’re already looking forward to a bigger and better event next year.”

The event was organised by Phil Bateman of Pro-Ride Coaching – a retired Team GB cyclist who represented Britain at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

Phil has played a key role in embedding cycling into the PE curriculum at both Glaisdale and Oakridge Primary Schools.

The success of this year’s ride-off has set the wheels in motion for what promises to become a much-loved annual tradition.