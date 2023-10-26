Whitby area residents and workers invited to have say on Coast to Coast trail plans

Dirt trek worn along the sea cliff of Robin Hood's Bay, on the Coast to Coast trail.

Wainwright’s 197-mile Coast to Coast route passes through the Lake District, North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks and was given National Trail status in 2022.

There are 17 designated National Trails in England and Wales, which are long-distant footpaths and bridleways that take in some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes.

The Coast to Coast path was first developed by outdoors enthusiast and writer Alfred Wainwright in 1973, but until 2022, the path was unofficial and did not have signposts or other infrastructure.

It is set to officially open as a National Trail in 2025, with £5.6m invested to make improvements.

This will include making the path more accessible to people of different abilities, the inclusion of circular routes for those wanting shorter walks, and high quality signage and path surfaces for the length of the trail.

Kendal-based charity the Lake District Foundation, together with Natural England, is leading a consultation aimed at maximising benefits of the path for local communities.

The aim is for the trail to be an asset to people who live and work nearby, with local perspectives sought to help shape its development.

The consultation is hoping to hear from residents, community groups, business owners, land managers and farmers.

Liv Allport, Programme Manager at the Lake District Foundation, said: “We’re calling on the people of Robin Hood’s Bay and the wider area to get involved and suggest how the development of this National Trail can benefit your area.

"You are experts on your local area, and we would love to hear from you.

"Other National Trails have positively impacted towns and villages around the path with increased tourism and other economic benefits.

"What can this National Trail do for your region?”

National Trails have been designated by the Government and are managed to a set of Quality Standards that set them above other routes.