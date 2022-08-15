Whitby Argos and Sainsbury's make generous donation to Foodbank4Whitby

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argos store manager Jono Paulson presenting the food donation to Mel Tilley, one of Foodbank4Whitby trustees.

The generous donation will help to alleviate the shortage of stock the Foodbank is currently facing.

Foodbank4Whitby trustee Chris Taylor said: “We were extremely pleased to receive the breakfast packs and they have filled a hole in the foodbank stocks.

"Usually we have a very full warehouse but the stocks are quite down at the moment.

"We need breakfast cereals, canned goods of all kinds, especially canned meat, biscuits and we’re very short on rice and pasta."

Foodbank4Whitby operates from the rear of Whitby Evangelical Church and donations may be left during opening hours.

Alternatively, donation bins are located in the Co-op stores in Whitby and Castleton, the Spar shop in Sleights and at the Post Office in Castleton.