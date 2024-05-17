Whitby artist Emma Stothard depiction of King's dogs a centrepiece at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard is busy putting the finishing touches to two new artworks which will form the centrepiece at the Highgrove Gardens shop at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Emma has created two charming woven willow sculptures of Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell, the beloved dogs of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The couple adopted the two dogs from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place this year between May 21 and 25.

Whitby's Emma Stothard puts the finishing touches to willow sculptures of the Jack Russell Dogs, Beth and Bluebell, which are owned by The King and Queen.

Emma, who started her career with a grant from The King’s (then the Prince’s) Trust has several pieces of work on display at Highgrove Gardens, which surrounds Their Majesties’ much-loved private residence, and welcomes tens of thousands of visitors between April and October every year.

They include a piece in memory of another of The King’s Jack Russells, Tigga.

Emma also regularly offers willow weaving workshops at Highgrove, which is overseen by another of His Majesty’s charities, the King’s Foundation, which promotes traditional craft skills.

All proceeds from the shop at RHS Chelsea will go back to support the work of The King’s Foundation.

Emma said: “Beth and Bluebell are perfect subjects for this pair of willow sculptures – I was absolutely delighted to be asked to portray them and can’t wait to see them in the fabulous Highgrove Gardens shop at RHS Chelsea.”

Scott Simpson, Retail Director of The King's Foundation, said: “We are so excited to be bringing a sprinkle of Highgrove magic to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.”