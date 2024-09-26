Whitby artist honoured to land major international award at London ceremony

Whitby artist Anne Moses with her award.

An artist living and working in Whitby for 30 years has just won a major international award – the Women in Art Prize 2024.

Anne Moses won the First Painting Prize and the Flux Exhibition Award at the seventh Annual Women’s Emerging Artist Award, presented at The Roundhouse in London.

Anne said: “It’s a highly competitive international competition with thousands of submissions.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

"It’s highly supportive and encouraging to female artists who may be underrepresented.

Ann Moses of Whitby with her artwork.

“To be awarded this prize is a wonderful validation of my work and greatly helps to raise my profile in the very competitive world of exhibiting art.

"I have been painting all my life but only exhibiting as a professional artist for about six years or so.

"I am currently represented in London with the Moosey Gallery and in New York with the Sugarlift Gallery.”

Her winning painting is currently being exhibited in the Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead and she has also been awarded a solo exhibition with Flux Review.

Anne and her husband have lived in Whitby for about 30 years.

She has run painting classes at the Green Lane Centre in Whitby for many years.

Since leaving University with a BA Honours Degree in Fine Art, Anne has been developing and producing work continuously.

Up until 2014 Anne supported her studio practice lecturing in Art & Design.

She managed and delivered a successful Art & Design Access to Higher Education Course which enabled many disadvantaged adults to return into mainstream education and gain entry into universities across the UK.

Since 2015, she has been practising as a full-time professional artist exhibiting both nationally and internationally.