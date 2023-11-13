Whitby artist Richard Pottas to exhibit watercolours at Sandsend church
Elemental Art celebrates the ever-changing weather patterns along our coasts, challenging perceptions and asking, “Is this what I see?”
The exhibition is on Friday December 8 from 5.30pm to 9 pm and Saturday December 9, from 10am to 7pm.
Richard said: “After being unable to travel to South West France because of the pandemic, a favourite haunt and inspiration for my painting, l focused on my local area, the North East coast, to further explore the changing nature of this environment, in particular the extremes of weather here.
“The Sandsend exhibition continues my interpretation of weather through the use of experimental watercolour techniques.
"Approximately 30 new and recent works will be on show, both framed and unframed.
“This is my second show at St Mary’s and l look forward to welcoming everyone to view my new work.”