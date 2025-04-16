Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant) with her work Moorland Moth.

Whitby artist Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant) is one of the more than 200 North Yorkshire artists inviting visitors for an exclusive look behind the scenes this June.

Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios, the event will offer the public an exciting chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.

One of those taking part is Whitby-based Anna Tennant, a professional prop-maker, whose first role was in the creature effects department of the Harry Potter films where she painted feathers for hippogriffs. Anna has since tied corsets on the set of Downton Abbey, and weathered caps for Peaky Blinders.

Anna Tennant explained that her artistic journey bagan when she was young.

This piece is aptly named ' Charlotte'. Photo: Kate Cullen.

“It began when I was little. Watching films and trying to work out how to make things. I must have watched labyrinth a thousand times and dreamed of working at Jim Henson’s Creature shop.

“I began my creative training studying costume and prop-making at university, leading to my first role in the creature effects department of Harry Potter, over 25 years ago.

“I still have a letter from Jim Hensons telling me to stick at it. Although it’s a rejection letter, I value it. I think rejection in a constructive way can be a very motivating thing. As an artist, learning to carry on after a knockback is crucial.”

Anna is a textiles and mixed medium artist, mainly using fabrics, resins, glass, reclaimed items and natural finds.

Artist Anna Tennant is often inspired by the haunting and awe-inspiring landscapes found in and around Whitby. Photo: Kate Cullen.

“I’m a textiles and mixed medium artist. Mainly using fabrics, resins, glass, reclaimed items and natural finds. A piece of drift wood can be the starting point just as easily as observing and trying to replicate a clump of moss.

“Alongside my textile art practice, I work as a textile breakdown artist - transforming costumes for film and television to reflect the stories they tell. Taking the skills I’ve learnt over the years and using them for a more personal and creative direction has been a huge influence.”

As an artist, Anna’s every day looks a little different in her studio.

“I tend to plan my day early in the morning, using lists, mood boards and a giant calendar planner for deadlines. Being a Yorkshire based artist, so tea features heavily.

“After that it’s just me and my dog Louis. We tend to have several pieces on the go at one time, that way if I get stuck or need a change of pace I’ve always got something to move on to and keep the momentum going.”

Other artists taking part in the Summer Open Studios have a wide variety of styles, media and subjects, as well as locations - which range from the remote hills of the Upper Dales to the suburban streets of Harrogate, across the Vale of York to the rural North York Moors and coast.

Other participating artists in the Whitby area are:

Emma Evett, Anj Bone, Jean Cunion, Ailsa Nicholson, Janet Fraser, Louise Garrett,Sue Willmington, Maria Bennett.

The event is designed to suit all types of visitors, from those planning to visit just a few studios to people planning a weekend break in North Yorkshire.

The Summer Open Studios event will take place at selected venues across North Yorkshire on June 7-8 and June 14-15.

Visit https://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/ for more information.