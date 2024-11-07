Whitby author Dave Bradley launches second fable for children

Whitby area author and former Head of Eskdale School, Dave Bradley, has just self-published his second fable for children.

A Heron and Two Frogs is a short story about two frogs called Fred and Freda, who find themselves in trouble when Fred falls into a milk churn in Ugglebarnby.

The story was inspired by a school assembly given by one of Dave’s former colleagues.

“You see, I was listening!” jokes Dave, “I’m not so sure that other colleagues listened to mine.”

Dave Bradley and his new book, A Heron and Two Frogs.

Earlier this year he published Grandad’s First Fable from Falling Foss, a story about a wise owl called Winston and a squirrel called Cyril.

Both stories have been beautifully illustrated by Alison Hutchinson who trained at the Wimbledon School of Art.

“I’ve always been a big believer in the importance of parents and grandparents reading to their children at bedtime and that’s the reason behind my fables.

"The language doesn’t have to be simplified, and young people are introduced to a wider vocabulary than you find in most books for children.”

Dave has just narrated and ‘performed’ the fables using a QR code which links in with his developing website and provides an audio recording for adults who don’t have the time to read to their children.

“It’s given me the chance to use some of the drama skills I learned at Bretton Hall in the 1970s, so my squirrel is a Cockney and my frogs are very Yorkshire,” he said.

The small books are available now from The Whitby Book Shop, Holmans Bookshop and the Tourist Information Office at £3.99 each or two for £7.50.

Dave has given free copies of the QR code for the first book to those outlets, so people who bought the book before the recording was made don’t miss out.