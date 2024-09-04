Whitby author Dave Bradley publishes his second book - bedtime stories for small children

Dave Bradley, left and one of the book illustrations by Alison Hutchinson.

Whitby author Dave Bradley has published his second book – and this time he has focussed on bedtime stories for small children.

“I’ve always enjoyed reading and making up stories for younger children and many years ago my daughter told me I should write my own creations down,” he said.

“Well, nearly thirty years later, I’ve started to do just that!”

The first story is entitled Grandad’s First Fable from Falling Foss and features Winston, a wise owl, and a squirrel called Cyril.

Dave is planning to develop a series of fables which have been inspired by the wonderful valley where he lives and walks with family, friends and dogs.

The first story has been illustrated by Alison Hutchinson who trained as a book illustrator many ago.

"Her watercolour illustrations are fantastic,” said Dave.

"She has managed to capture the 1950s period of which I have such fond memories.”

This first fable is intended to be read by an adult to a four to nine-years-old child at bedtime.

Dave has planned to write another four or five in the same style.

The first fable is available from Chris Wales at The Whitby Shop for £3.99 and Dave’s historical novel William Bradley’s Handcart is also available there at £14.50p.

Failing that, contact the author at [email protected] for personally signed copies.