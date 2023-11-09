Whitby author's new book about Nemesis Man's voyage on HM Bark Endeavour with Captain Cook
An 18th Century tale to confound the history books, The Nemesis Man sets sail with Cook aboard HM Bark Endeavour.
It tells the story of Joseph Fleck, a man of whom there is no other record.
Skulduggery his watchword, he is a scoundrel who by turn is a smuggler, fugitive, stowaway, sea-dog, and deserter.
His forte is to cause havoc.
His malign influence has tragic consequences for many that have the misfortune to cross his path.
Whether by sea or land, at home in what would be a Devon full of danger for him, or across two oceans fighting in the tribal war he instigates, he is The Nemesis Man.
The Nemesis Man is Colin Farrington’s fourth novel to be published by Pegasus.
The paperback book retails at £9.99 – visit www.pegasuspublishers.com for more.