Whitby author's new book about Nemesis Man's voyage on HM Bark Endeavour with Captain Cook

A Whitby author’s book about a scoundrel’s voyage to the South Seas with Captain Cook has just been published.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
An 18th Century tale to confound the history books, The Nemesis Man sets sail with Cook aboard HM Bark Endeavour.

It tells the story of Joseph Fleck, a man of whom there is no other record.

Skulduggery his watchword, he is a scoundrel who by turn is a smuggler, fugitive, stowaway, sea-dog, and deserter.

The Nemesis Man by Colin FarringtonThe Nemesis Man by Colin Farrington
The Nemesis Man by Colin Farrington
His forte is to cause havoc.

His malign influence has tragic consequences for many that have the misfortune to cross his path.

Whether by sea or land, at home in what would be a Devon full of danger for him, or across two oceans fighting in the tribal war he instigates, he is The Nemesis Man.

The Nemesis Man is Colin Farrington’s fourth novel to be published by Pegasus.

The paperback book retails at £9.99 – visit www.pegasuspublishers.com for more.

