Whitby Badminton Club offers taster evenings - here's when they're running

Whitby Badminton Club is giving an open invitation to anyone who wants to play the sport, by offering a free taster evening.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Whitby Badminton Club members.Whitby Badminton Club members.
The club is open every Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Sports Hall at Fyling Hall School, near Robin Hood’s Bay.

The club nights start again on Thursday Seoptember 7 and run all the way through to the end of April 2024.

People wanting to try the sport are welcome to go along any Thursday in September to have a free taster evening playing badminton.

Club members are keen to encourage and help any new players.

Club secretary Walter Turner said: “There are a lot of people who enjoy playing social badminton and coming to the club would give them a chance to play in a friendly, safe atmosphere.

"We have quite a big age range in our members.

"With four courts there is a quick changeover of games.

"We are less than 15 minutes from Whitby by car and members can help with transport if needed.

"Badminton is a game that all the family can enjoy and we hope that lots of people will want to give it a go.”

Carole Sinclair, who has been a Whitby Badminton Club member for several years, said: “We are short of female members.

"We play mixed doubles and ladies doubles and it would be great to have more girls and women to mix in with us”.

For further details, contact Walter on 01947 602938 or Carole on 600746.

