Whitby Badminton Club is holding taster sessions.

The club is open every Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Sports Hall at Fyling Hall School, near Robin Hood’s Bay.

The club nights start again on September 8 and run all the way through to the end of April 2023.

Club members are keen to welcome any new players, who can go along any Thursday in September to have a free taster evening playing badminton.

Walter Turner, the Club secretary said “After the Summer break Whitby Badminton Club starts up again at Fyling Hall School on September 8.

"The Sports Hall has a high roof and room for four courts and very good lighting.

"There are a lot of people who enjoy playing social badminton and coming to the club would give them a chance to play in a friendly, safe atmosphere.

"We have quite a big age range in our members.

"With four courts there is a quick changeover of games.

“We are less than 15 minutes from Whitby by car and members can help with transport if needed.

"Badminton is a game that all the family can enjoy and we hope that lots of people will want to give it a go.”

Carole Sinclair, a club member for several years, added: “We are short of female members.

"We play mixed doubles and ladies doubles and it would be great to have more girls and women to mix in with us.”