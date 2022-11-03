Whitby band Five Divide to perform farewell concert - here's where and when
After 30 years of performing on stage, Whitby band Five Divide will play their last ever gig in the town on Friday November 11.
In The Final Goodbye – Goodnight Sweetheart, the band will play a tribute to the sounds of the 50s, 60s and 70s at their Pavilion gig for a fantastic, feelgood farewell – and joining them on stage will be Keith Wallace and Robson Field, who captures the sounds of that era brilliantly.
It is to be the last ever show in Whitby for one of the north east’s longest-running bands.
There will also be a raffle in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity close to the band members’ hearts.
All tickets can be purchased in person from the box office or on the Whitby Pavilion website.
Tickets are £13 each, with a small booking fee. You can call the Pavilion on 01947 824770 or visit www.whitbypavilion.co.uk to book.