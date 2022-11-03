In The Final Goodbye – Goodnight Sweetheart, the band will play a tribute to the sounds of the 50s, 60s and 70s at their Pavilion gig for a fantastic, feelgood farewell – and joining them on stage will be Keith Wallace and Robson Field, who captures the sounds of that era brilliantly.

It is to be the last ever show in Whitby for one of the north east’s longest-running bands.

There will also be a raffle in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity close to the band members’ hearts.

Five Divide on stage.

All tickets can be purchased in person from the box office or on the Whitby Pavilion website.