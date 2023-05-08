Whitby Bandstand and Whitby Town Football Club to host chronic pain public health roadshow

Aimed at those with chronic pain, their loved ones, and relevant healthcare professionals, the tour will feature an interactive pop-up village, the ‘Brain Bus’.

A peloton of 25 cyclists – including internationally-renowned pain experts and those who live with pain - will concurrently be clocking up miles across the area while fundraising for national charity, Pain Concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what’s happening in Whitby

The Brain Bus is visiting Whitby as part of the Flippin' Pain roadshow.

Tuesday 9 May – Whitby Bandstand and Whitby Town Football Club

- Brain Bus in situ from 9am-4pm at Whitby Bandstand, YO21 3PU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- ‘Pain Do You Get It’, free public seminar from 6.30-8pm, at Turnbull’s Bar, Whitby Town Football, Upgang Lane.