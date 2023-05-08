News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Bandstand and Whitby Town Football Club to host chronic pain public health roadshow

A public health initiative, Flippin’ Pain, is coming to Whitby on Tuesday May 9, as part of a regional tour to support people living with chronic pain and help them regain control of their lives.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th May 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read

Aimed at those with chronic pain, their loved ones, and relevant healthcare professionals, the tour will feature an interactive pop-up village, the ‘Brain Bus’.

A peloton of 25 cyclists – including internationally-renowned pain experts and those who live with pain - will concurrently be clocking up miles across the area while fundraising for national charity, Pain Concern.

Here is what’s happening in Whitby

The Brain Bus is visiting Whitby as part of the Flippin' Pain roadshow.The Brain Bus is visiting Whitby as part of the Flippin' Pain roadshow.
Tuesday 9 May – Whitby Bandstand and Whitby Town Football Club

- Brain Bus in situ from 9am-4pm at Whitby Bandstand, YO21 3PU.

- ‘Pain Do You Get It’, free public seminar from 6.30-8pm, at Turnbull’s Bar, Whitby Town Football, Upgang Lane.

- ‘Lifting the lid on pain’ – workshop for health professionals from 6.30-8pm, at Turnbull’s Bar, Whitby Town Football Club.

