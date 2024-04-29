Whitby Bandstand to host first ever National Fishing Remembrance Day service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby is one of the locations for the first ever National Fishing Remembrance Day services, announced by national charity, the Fishermen’s Mission.

Ali Godfrey, Director of Business Development for the Fishermen’s Mission said: “It is an honour to be part of the National Fishing Remembrance Day.

“Planning and working with our maritime partners at Stella Maris and The Seafarers’ Charity to bring this important day together.’

Whitby Bandstand is hosting a National Fishing Day remembrance service.

This service, which is due to start at 11am, will be led by Sally Taylor from the Fishermen’s Mission and supported by Steve Willows from Stella Maris.

Sally said: "As an important fishing port, Whitby has suffered more than its fair share of fishing tragedies.

"The number of men lost to the North Sea runs into thousands and our Yorkshire coastline is littered with wrecks.

"Fishing continues to be a vital but dangerous industry, and we would encourage everyone to come along to pay respects to the lost and support our brave fishermen.”

It is intended that the service, which will last around 20 minutes, will be held every year and that other locations will be added as time goes on.

The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents.

Founded in 1881, as the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen the Fishermen’s Mission maintains a Christian presence around the coast of the UK.