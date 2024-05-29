Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Facing The Waves is a new musical from Whitby-based Dogwood Productions to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.

The show brings together an iconic real-life Victorian hero and a young mum, a character created from the real people the writers met in writing the show.

Henry Freeman, who moved to Whitby, miraculously survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all of the 12 other crew members perished, before leading some of the most extraordinary rescue attempts of the century.

Bridlington-born Freeman moved to Whitby in 1855 to become a fisherman and joined the lifeboat crew.

Whitby's hero coxswain Henry Freeman features in Facing the Waves by Dogwood Productions.Credit: Dogwood Productions

During a huge storm on 9 February 1861, a Whitby lifeboat capsized, throwing the crew overboard.

Freeman had been wearing an experimental cork life jacket.

In present day, Faith is his counterpart, from a family steeped in the same tradition, juggling family, career and crewing the lifeboat.

Will it be going off to sea or will it be chips for tea?

Whitby's RNLI lifeboats.

In preparing the show, Dogwood, working with the BBC, conducted numerous interviews with communities including in the town, and Saltburn and Bridlington.

They captured the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the coast to create this authentic tale that encapsulates the dedication and heroism of the RNLI’s volunteers and the always present perils of the sea.

Anjie Rook RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Dogwood Productions for supporting the RNLI with their musical Facing the Waves which will be performed in a range of venues across the North and East, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.

“For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors – events like these are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service."

Dogwood Productions’ shows focus on telling the story of those living in communities poorly represented and previous productions have explored the joys and challenges of rural living.

Dogwood is a Community Interest Company and features new music, street theatre and puppetry to create distinctive productions.

Alastair Collingwood has composed the music for several Dogwood Productions.

He has been a composer for more than 30 years and written scores for numerous theatre shows, including London’s West End.

His TV credits include the music for French and Saunders, sitcoms Mad About Alice (BBC 1) and Rhona (BBC 2); plus Vanessa’s Real Lives (ITV 1), Killer Shark Live (Five) and How Clean Is Your House? (Channel 4).

Facing The Waves is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

It will be touring from September, premiering in Whitby, all performances 7.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Visit https://www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice for tickets.

Local dates – September

Friday 20, Chapel on the Hill, Whitby.

Saturday 21, at 2.30pm, Chapel on the Hill, Whitby.

Saturday 21, Chapel on the Hill, Whitby.

Sunday 22, The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale.

Tuesday 24, Saltburn Arts, Saltburn.