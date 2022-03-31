Whitby Beach Sweep to mark arrival of town's three new benches with event this weekend

The three illustrated brick benches depict different stages of the Esk environment, highlighting the diverse wildlife of each area and championing the more ‘hidden’ species - such as the rare, freshwater pearl mussels.

It is hoped that through an increased awareness of the surrounding nature, these spaces will encourage greater care of the area and the wildlife that can often be affected by pollution and litter.

To mark the arrival of the benches, Whitby Beach Sweep is inviting everyone to join a Beach Sweep on the Sunday April 3 meeting at 11am at the Whalebones, lasting about an hour.

Ben Sadler and Phil Duckworth of Juneau Projects, with the new bench at Endeavour Wharf.

You can help clean the beach and protect the wildlife depicted on the benches.