Whitby Beach Sweep to mark arrival of town's three new benches with event this weekend
Three new piece of eye-catching street furniture in Whitby Harbour, created by artist duo Juneau Projects in collaboration with Whitby residents, have just been launched.
The three illustrated brick benches depict different stages of the Esk environment, highlighting the diverse wildlife of each area and championing the more ‘hidden’ species - such as the rare, freshwater pearl mussels.
It is hoped that through an increased awareness of the surrounding nature, these spaces will encourage greater care of the area and the wildlife that can often be affected by pollution and litter.
To mark the arrival of the benches, Whitby Beach Sweep is inviting everyone to join a Beach Sweep on the Sunday April 3 meeting at 11am at the Whalebones, lasting about an hour.
You can help clean the beach and protect the wildlife depicted on the benches.
This is the second unveiling in what is planned to become a major sculpture trail for the Yorkshire Coast, created by some of the world's leading artists - in Scarborough, a sculpture from Ryan Gander OBE RA opened recently at Scarborough Castle.