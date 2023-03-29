Whitby Blue Plaque trail launched - with new one for engineer who lived where Magpie Cafe is now

Born in 1796, Pickernell was baptised at Lythe he was educated at Jonathan Hornby’s school at Danby.

In 1823, he married Elizabeth Marwood, daughter of shipowner Isaac Marwood.

Having bought 14 Pier Road just prior to his marriage, Elizabeth and Francis started their married life together, eventually having a family of nine children, living at Pier Road until around 1832.

Magpie Cafe owner Ian Robson at the site of the new blue plaque for engineer Francis Pickernell, who once lived in the property.

During his 49 years as Harbour Engineer, Pickernell’s works included the re-facing of both piers, the building of a lighthouse on each, the designing of Whitby’s new bridge and the construction of the landing quay at Dock End.

He was also an artist of considerable ability.

Whitby’s first swivel bridge was formally opened on March 27, 1835.

Constructed to swing open, and give a passageway for ships that has increased from 33ft to 45ft, the day was given as a general holiday for the town,

The new Blue Plaque for Francis Pickernell.

such was its importance, with church bells ringing from the early hours.

Around 1832 he built a new family home at Briggswath, commonly known as Pickernell’s Folly, built from stone, which was reputedly left over from the re-facing of the piers.

Pickernell’s plaque can be found at the building which is now The Magpie Cafe, on Pier Road.

The Blue Plaques – administered by Whitby Civic Society – are historical markers installed on buildings to celebrate and commemorate links with famous people, including author Bram Stoker, photographer Frank Meadow Sutcliffe, Robert Pannett and William Fortune.

The walk has been devised to take in both the East and West side of Whitby, taking in all around 10,000 steps, with plenty of opportunies during the walk

to appreciate all that Whitby has to offer.

The trail is available at the tourist information centre and Whitby Museum, and at Whitby Civic Society monthly lectures at a price of £3.

The publication has a page per plaque with their individual Whitby story, and the centre pages have a pinpoint map to follow with a guide at the beginning.