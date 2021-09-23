Whitby business Mademoiselle's closes - but praises the 'shining stars' who supported them during Covid

The business, on Skinner Street, announced on its Facebook page yesterday: "It is with huge regret and sadness that we are announcing the immediate closure of Mademoiselle's bistro.

"This does not affect our accommodation.

"After surviving such a long, difficult period of Covid with closures etc we are devastated that we can no longer continue due to lack of staff.

Mademoiselle's, Whitby.

"Our team has been completely amazing, working through very challenging times.

"We are so incredibly grateful for the loyalty and support they have shown us.

"You have been the best guys, the shining stars throughout the immensely difficult times.

"We would like to thank our absolutely wonderful customers who have supported us during our time in the business, seen us grow and embraced our little bit of France in Whitby.

The pretty interior of Mademoiselles, Whitby, when it reopened outdoor in April this year.

"We will miss you all enormously."

Customers were shocked and saddened to hear the news.

Claire Morris said: "So sorry that you’ve had to close.

"We’ve enjoyed some wonderful times in your beautiful bistro."