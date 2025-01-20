Whitby care manager Alex leaves TV show The Traitors

Alex. Picture: BBC / Listen Entertainment Ltd.

A care manager from Whitby was banished by his fellow Faithful on the hit BBC show The Traitors last week.

Alex, 29, took part in the series that sees a group of strangers head up to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust”, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

But hidden among them are the Traitors, whose job is to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught.

For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning the life-changing cash.

But if a Traitor remains undetected, they will take it all.

Alex was a Faithful from the start and was well-liked by the rest of the contestants.

But after arousing suspicion in the eighth episode of the series he was banished by his fellow players for being a suspected Traitor.

Speaking ahead of the show, Alex shared what he would have done if he had won £120,000 prize.

He said: “Me and my wife aren't able to have biological children and it's obviously very expensive to start IVF, so that would be the first thing on the list,” he said.

“I'm desperate to be a dad, I'm just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad. So that will be first on the list.

“And then just boring stuff: pay off debt, take my family on a holiday, all that sort of stuff.

"You know, give them a bit of a treat.”