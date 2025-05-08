Whitby charity WHISH benefits from Coop’s Community Fund
Co-op Member Activator Lisa Wilson said: “This is a fantastic partnership working with Co-op Whitby food colleagues, and the WHISH charity.
"Being able to provide this TV screen to them using our community donation fund we have available will allow WHISH to have an onsite visual tool for all service users, family, friends and visitors.”
Yvonne Harrison, WHISH Project Manager, added: “We believe co-operation is at the heart of strong communities and this donation is just one part of what we are doing with the Co-op in Whitby.
"People can nominate WHISH as their chosen charity, so that every time they shop with their members card it benefits WHISH.
"We will also be bringing our information stand into the store on a regular basis, to show how we can help families."
