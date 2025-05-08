Whitby charity WHISH benefits from Coop’s Community Fund

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th May 2025, 14:45 BST
A donation from the Co-op’s Whitby store will be used to provide an information service to families in Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help, a charity for children with disabilities and impairments.

Co-op Member Activator Lisa Wilson said: “This is a fantastic partnership working with Co-op Whitby food colleagues, and the WHISH charity.

"Being able to provide this TV screen to them using our community donation fund we have available will allow WHISH to have an onsite visual tool for all service users, family, friends and visitors.”

Yvonne Harrison, WHISH Project Manager, added: “We believe co-operation is at the heart of strong communities and this donation is just one part of what we are doing with the Co-op in Whitby.

Andrea Hansell and Samantha Buckle from WHISH, accepting a cheque from Co-op Deputy Manager Steve Danby, and Co-op staff.Andrea Hansell and Samantha Buckle from WHISH, accepting a cheque from Co-op Deputy Manager Steve Danby, and Co-op staff.
"People can nominate WHISH as their chosen charity, so that every time they shop with their members card it benefits WHISH.

"We will also be bringing our information stand into the store on a regular basis, to show how we can help families."

