Whitby charity WHISH benefits from Coop’s Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A donation from the Co-op’s Whitby store will be used to provide an information service to families in Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help, a charity for children with disabilities and impairments.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op Member Activator Lisa Wilson said: “This is a fantastic partnership working with Co-op Whitby food colleagues, and the WHISH charity.

"Being able to provide this TV screen to them using our community donation fund we have available will allow WHISH to have an onsite visual tool for all service users, family, friends and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Harrison, WHISH Project Manager, added: “We believe co-operation is at the heart of strong communities and this donation is just one part of what we are doing with the Co-op in Whitby.

Andrea Hansell and Samantha Buckle from WHISH, accepting a cheque from Co-op Deputy Manager Steve Danby, and Co-op staff.

"People can nominate WHISH as their chosen charity, so that every time they shop with their members card it benefits WHISH.

"We will also be bringing our information stand into the store on a regular basis, to show how we can help families."