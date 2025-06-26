Whitby charity WHISH fundraising event at Mulgrave Estate raises £3,560

The Mulgrave Estate open gardens event supported WHISH.

Whitby charity WHISH, which supports children and families living with disabilities and impairments, is delighted to announce the success of its recent fundraiser at the Mulgrave Estate.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the community, the event raised an impressive £3,560, all of which will go directly towards supporting WHISH’s ongoing activities and services.

The event benefited from a spell of good weather – a welcome change from the heavy rain experienced during a previous Mulgrave fundraiser – helping to

create a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Pretty Mulgrave Estate gardens.

WHISH Trustee Chairman Steve Bremner said: “While some of our trustees are still relatively new to the role, we are learning quickly that the ongoing support from staff, parents, and the general public is what makes WHISH the success it deserves to be.

"This event was a perfect reflection of that community spirit.”

WHISH acknowledges the invaluable support from families and the wider public, whose contributions and enthusiasm play a crucial role in the charity’s mission to provide meaningful and inclusive support to those living with hidden impairments.

WHISH thanks the Mulgrave Estate for providing a beautiful setting for the event, as well as all the WHISH staff, volunteers, trustees, and stallholders who gave their time and effort to make the day a success.

Special thanks also go to the talented cake bakers and generous prize donors, whose contributions added extra warmth and excitement to the event.

WHISH looks forward to hosting more community events in the future and continuing to bring families together in supportive, inclusive environments.

Visit https://www.whishgroup.org.uk/ or email [email protected] for more information.