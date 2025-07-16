Whitby charity WHISH honoured at York Minster garden party
The party was held to recognise the fantastic work carried out by volunteers and staff from various organisations across the county and Diocese, work which often goes unseen.
The garden party was followed by Choral Evensong in York Minster.
The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner, is His Majesty The King’s representative in the county.
She leads the Lieutenancy, which helps foster good relations and co-operation between all kinds of organisation in every part of the county.
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, welcomed the guests and thanked all the volunteers for their work in the community.
WHISH Is a parent-led small charity which is completely self-funded, supporting more than 200 children and young people in the Whitby and Esk Valley rural area who have a disability or Hidden Impairment.
