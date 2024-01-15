Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH) can continue its vital work improving lives, thanks to almost £155,000 of National Lottery funding.

The funding comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Located in St Hilda’s Business Centre, the charity’s community hub provides a safe space where families and young people can socialise with their peers, and parents can build a support network with one another, helping to boost their mental wellbeing and reduce isolation.

The communal space also offers food supplies to vulnerable families, a sensory room for young people, access to volunteer support and drop-in talks from other local organisations.

Whitby charity WHISH celebrates a £155,000 National Lottery grant.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the group’s funding will play a vital role in keeping the hub running, and the expansion of its facilities through the development of a large sensory garden.

The funding will also help WHISH to continue providing children and young people with a diverse programme of free activities with bespoke support, such as rock climbing, horse riding and swimming, enabling each child, no matter what their needs are, to access opportunities to develop and thrive.

Jo Morris, an administrator at WHISH, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, the grant we have received from The National Lottery Community Fund has enabled us to provide children with experiences they would never have been able to have without it, from swimming lessons to outdoor activities.

“They have learned new skills, made new friends and been able to access activities tailored to meet their individual special needs, with staff who are specifically trained to work with children with hidden impairments, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and many others.

"In short, you are bringing smiles to many little faces.”

Joe Dobson, Head of Funding for Yorkshire and Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to be able to award funding to such an impressive range of local groups and projects, all seeking to support their community and meet local needs.”