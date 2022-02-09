Whitby Christmas Festival: here are the dates for the 2022 event
Whitby's Christmas festival is to take place this year on the weekend of November 18 to 20.
Speaking about the spectacular, free festival, borough Cllr Phil Trumper said: "We’re again planning another fantastic event and we will make further announcements of what we have planned in the coming months."
It is the latest in a growing number of exciting events lined up for the Whitby area this year.
Organisers will be keeping everything crossed for better weather this time after Storm Arwen put paid to the 2021 event, just a day before it was due to start.