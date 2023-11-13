Whitby Christmas Festival - here is the programme of events for the weekend
This is the schedule of events:
Friday November 17
5pm Market opened by Town Mayor, Coun Bob Dalrymple and guests
5.10pm Stakesby Primary Academy choir
6pm Town Mayor and guests on stage
6.20pm Whitby Community Choir
7pm Dire Staithes
7.45pm Mayor, Whitby Town FC skipper Dan Rowe and Christmas card competition winner switch on lights
7.55pm Christmas lights switch-on
8pm Close for the evening
Saturday November 18
10am Market opens
11am Charlie Brown
1pm Esk Valley concert band
1.45pm Whitby Jazz collective
3.15pm Paddy and Nicky kids’ disco
5.15pm Elf, by the Scarborough Theatre Company
6pm Falsetto Frank and the Longmen
7.45pm Spectacular fireworks display
8pm Close for the evening
Sunday November 19
10am Market opens
10.45am Sweet Harmony
11.30am Windmill Girls
12.10pm Blue Bridge Band
1pm Whitby Area Concert Band
3pm Middlesbrough College students
4pm Close.
Switching on the lights will be Whitby Town Football Club skipper Dan Rowe.
He said: "It's an honour.
"I found out the news off my Mam actually, she text me about it.
"It's another proud moment for me at this club.
"I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to take my daughter down so she can help me out.
"I'm excited to represent the football club and represent the town."
Santa and his helper will also be around over the weekend, with fairground rides and a larger-than-life Fairy Godmother.
All times correct at time of going to press – check the Whitby Christmas Festival Facebook page for updates.