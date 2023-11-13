Whitby Christmas Festival - here is the programme of events for the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the schedule of events:

Friday November 17

5pm Market opened by Town Mayor, Coun Bob Dalrymple and guests

Setting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival ... getting Janet Fraser Stained Glass stall ready. Pictured are Tracie Weatherill and Janet Fraser.

5.10pm Stakesby Primary Academy choir

6pm Town Mayor and guests on stage

6.20pm Whitby Community Choir

7pm Dire Staithes

Whitby Town FC captain Dan Rowe will switch on the town's Christmas lights.

7.45pm Mayor, Whitby Town FC skipper Dan Rowe and Christmas card competition winner switch on lights

7.55pm Christmas lights switch-on

8pm Close for the evening

Saturday November 18

10am Market opens

11am Charlie Brown

1pm Esk Valley concert band

1.45pm Whitby Jazz collective

3.15pm Paddy and Nicky kids’ disco

5.15pm Elf, by the Scarborough Theatre Company

6pm Falsetto Frank and the Longmen

7.45pm Spectacular fireworks display

8pm Close for the evening

Sunday November 19

10am Market opens

10.45am Sweet Harmony

11.30am Windmill Girls

12.10pm Blue Bridge Band

1pm Whitby Area Concert Band

3pm Middlesbrough College students

4pm Close.

He said: "It's an honour.

"I found out the news off my Mam actually, she text me about it.

"It's another proud moment for me at this club.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to take my daughter down so she can help me out.

"I'm excited to represent the football club and represent the town."

Santa and his helper will also be around over the weekend, with fairground rides and a larger-than-life Fairy Godmother.