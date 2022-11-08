With everything set up and ready, the event in 2021 was cancelled at the 11th hour due to forecasts of strong winds, rain, snow and hail, which duly arrived over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction throughout the area.

But this time it is hoped for better fortunes, with a whole host of entertainments planned for the weekend of Friday November 18 to Sunday November 20 at Dock End and the marina car park.

Cllr Phil Trumper, one of the main organisers of the festival, said: “We were so disappointed that we had to cancel last year so fingers crossed the weather will stay fine this year.

Whitby Christmas stalls - Janet Fraser with her stained glass stall. picture: Richard Ponter

"We’re taking a keen interest in the long-term weather forecast but it’s looking good at the moment.

"It will be a great weekend.”

The market will be opened by the Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, with switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights on the main stage at the marina car park at 7pm, to be performed by the winner of the Mayor’s Christmas card competition and a celebrity, to be confirmed.

Prior to that, you can enjoy singing from Stakesby Primary Academy choir, with music from The Skandals either side of the switch-on.

Whitby Christmas lantern parade moves through the town. picture: Richard Ponter

There will be a whole host of bands and community groups performing live across the weekend.

Christmas shoppers can browse more than 40 stalls selling various wares from cocktails to gin to Nordic-inspired baking while one of the main highlights of the weekend will be a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday November 19, taking place from the south side of Whitby Abbey at 7.45pm.

See a giant animated Christmas book, narrated by actor Stephen Fry, telling the story of The Night before Christmas, on November 18 and 19, while youngsters will be fascinated by a real-life living snow globe, offering a great photo opportunity for your little ones.

Although the town’s Park and Ride bus service won't be operating for the Christmas Festival, organisers are encouraging people in Whitby to walk into town or use the local bus service to ensure visitors can get a parking space.