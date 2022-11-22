Whitby Chrysanthemum Society pair step down after 40 years' dedicated service

Dougie and Ann Stevenson with been with Whitby Chrysanthemum Society for 40 years.

Society president Vic Wilson presented them with an engraved solid silver medallion and flowers put together by Ruth Wilson, in recognition of their long service, in a surprise presentation.

The society was sad to accept the retirement of Ann and Dougie from active duty as officers of the society – they have acted as secretary and chairman, respectively, for more than 40 years and will be an impossible act to follow.

The society held its 91st annual show recently at Hawsker Village Hall.

It is only the second time the show has been held at Hawsker but the committee is looking to host at least another 90-plus shows there.

As well as chrysanthemums, the show has a large vegetable section and also has classes for mixed flower and veg and pot plants.

It had been held for the previous 89 years or so at several different sites in Whitby, not least the St John’s Ambulance Hall, however this hall was not available to the society last year.

Although moving out of the town centre to Hawsker, the number of people visiting the show has not fallen off.

The number of entries was down on last year but there were still 69 entries in the chrysanthemum classes and 47 in the vegetable and pot plant classes.

