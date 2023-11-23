A Whitby trader has hit out after his shop front in the heart of the old town was struck by a lorry for the second time this year.

The pictures show the damage to Colin Orrell's shop Rumours, on Whitby's Church Street, after it was struck by a lorry.

Colin Orrell was left fuming after the vehicle mounted the pavement and hit his gift shop Rumours, on Church Street, on November 22.

He has video footage of the vehicle shortly after it damaged his shop, still driving on the footpaths and narrowly missing other nearby properties.

“They can’t wait five minutes for someone to move, and they drive on the pavement,” he said.

"I got a phone call from a lady who lives above the shop and said the shop’s been damaged again.

"I’ve had it 40 years and it’s been damaged three times this year – it’s never been damaged before.

"One was a freak accident but the other two were caused by the same thing and that’s been people driving through and squeezing on the pavement.”

Mr Orrell discovered, on checking, that the vehicle did not exceed the 18 tonne weight limit for the road but said: “No-one’s allowed to drive on the footpath.”

The matter has been reported to the police, highways, the business involved and Mr Orrell’s insurance firm.

A big part of the fascias and decorative pieces and pillars were smashed although thankfully it didn’t cause the shop to close.

"You can’t just buy parts like that off the shelf,” he added.

"It’s quite a landmark for Christmas with the shop window and had just nicely done all that ready for Christmas and it’s wrecked it.