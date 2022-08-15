Hawsker Village Band will be playing their last engagement of the season, which has been a busy one with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
The band resembles what would have been found in villages during the 19th and early 20th Centuries, with a motley collection of whatever instruments were available.
Hawsker Village Band has strings, clarinet, recorders and flute among their numbers.
The concert starts at 11.45am and lasts for 45 to 50 minutes.
There will be a retiring collection after each concert.
The charity we are supporting this year will be the Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fund, for which we hope you will donate generously.
