Whitby church to host lunchtime concert

Enjoy some foot-tapping polkas, jigs, reels and waltzes at the third of this year’s lunchtime concerts on Friday August 19 at St John the Evangelist Church on Brunswick Street.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:51 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:50 am

Hawsker Village Band will be playing their last engagement of the season, which has been a busy one with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The band resembles what would have been found in villages during the 19th and early 20th Centuries, with a motley collection of whatever instruments were available.

Hawsker Village Band has strings, clarinet, recorders and flute among their numbers.

Hawsker Village Band will play at a lunchtime concert at St John's Church, Whitby

The concert starts at 11.45am and lasts for 45 to 50 minutes.

There will be a retiring collection after each concert.

The charity we are supporting this year will be the Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fund, for which we hope you will donate generously.

