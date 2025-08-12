Whitby church welcomes back recording artist for penultimate in concert series
He will be playing the complete set of Chopin Preludes.
The preludes are piano miniatures, among the most beautiful and well-loved compositions in the Chopin oeuvre.
They were begun during his stay in Menorca with George Sand and her children in a villa near Palma, then in an old Carthusian monastery.
The romantic idyll ended when the composer fell seriously ill and the beautiful weather gave way to rain and cool temperatures.
Simon studied privately from the age of seven, then at the Junior Department of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
He later continued at the Royal College of Music in London.
Simon has strong ties to Whitby as his mother was born and raised in town.
The concert on Friday August 29 starts at 11.45am.
Entry free, with a retiring collection.