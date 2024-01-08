Whitby Civic Society is on the lookout for a new chairperson.

Whitby Civic Society is looking for a chair with an awareness of local heritage issues.

Whitby’s Civic Society is part of Civic Voice, whose President is Griff Rhys Jones, and which represents the work of Civic Societies in Parliament and elsewhere.

The society has been very active in recent years, publishing a regular newsletter to members; holding a monthly series of well supported lectures; reinvigorating the placing of Blue Plaques around Whitby - something which has drawn admiration from other Civic Societies – and introducing a Blue Plaque trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But perhaps its most important work is in scrutinising planning applications, making comments to the planning authority and occasionally alerting the authority to possible breaches of planning rules.

Janet Kukk, secretary and treasurer of Whitby Civic Society.

The society has a healthy membership in excess of 150, a strong and established committee and is in a sound financial position.

But a new Chair - preferably with some awareness of Whitby area heritage issues and the potential opportunities and threats facing the town - is needed who, after period of induction as a committee member, would assume leadership of the society.

A spokesperson for the society said: “It’s not onerous but it’s an important and rewarding role and the right person will be able to help the society to protect all that is good about Whitby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who might be interested in the role is invited, in the first instance, to email Martin Narey, who is a member of the current executive committee and is leading the search for a new Chair.