Whitby Civic Society on lookout for someone new to chair its meetings
Whitby’s Civic Society is part of Civic Voice, whose President is Griff Rhys Jones, and which represents the work of Civic Societies in Parliament and elsewhere.
The society has been very active in recent years, publishing a regular newsletter to members; holding a monthly series of well supported lectures; reinvigorating the placing of Blue Plaques around Whitby - something which has drawn admiration from other Civic Societies – and introducing a Blue Plaque trail.
But perhaps its most important work is in scrutinising planning applications, making comments to the planning authority and occasionally alerting the authority to possible breaches of planning rules.
The society has a healthy membership in excess of 150, a strong and established committee and is in a sound financial position.
But a new Chair - preferably with some awareness of Whitby area heritage issues and the potential opportunities and threats facing the town - is needed who, after period of induction as a committee member, would assume leadership of the society.
A spokesperson for the society said: “It’s not onerous but it’s an important and rewarding role and the right person will be able to help the society to protect all that is good about Whitby.”
Anyone who might be interested in the role is invited, in the first instance, to email Martin Narey, who is a member of the current executive committee and is leading the search for a new Chair.
Please contact him on [email protected] to arrange an informal discussion.