Whitby cliff lift: views wanted from public on replacement bus service
A consultation has been launched to gather comments about the future of the bus service after the cliff lift was closed in 2022 when corrosion was discovered in the structure, deeming it unsafe to continue operating.
A campaign has recently been launched to restore the iconic cliff lift, dubbed a “critical asset” for the town by county councillor Phil Trumper.
North Yorkshire Council says while it would be possible to restore the lift to working order, this would come at a significant cost.
Damage caused by water seeping into the lift’s structure and ventilation issues would continue to pose challenges, as would the cost of the operation and maintenance.
Since 2022, a free replacement bus service has been provided to take passengers down to the promenade between the start of May and the end of September.
However, passenger numbers have been low and there are on average only 630 single journeys per month.
The service also costs more than £50,000 to operate per season.
North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We understand how important the seafront in Whitby is for residents and visitors alike.
“However, with the cliff lift currently closed and the use of the replacement bus service low and of great cost to the taxpayer, it’s only right that we review the future of the service.
“We’re encouraging everyone to share their views so we can make an informed decision that balances accessibility, demand, and financial responsibility.”
The deadline for comments is September 7.
Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/cliff-lift to take part.
Following the consultation, a report will be presented to the council’s executive members to determine the future of the replacement bus service.
