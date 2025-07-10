Whitby Co-op Funeralcare makes generous donation to WHISH charity

Samantha Buckle from WHISH receives a cheque for £250 from Whitby Co-op Funeralcare branch funeral arranger, Susan Hodgson.

The Whitby branch of Co-op Funeralcare has donated £250 to WHISH (Whitby Hidden Impairment Support & Help) through its community donation scheme.

WHISH is a parent-led small charity based in Whitby, which is completely self-funded, supporting more than 160 children and young people in the area who have a disability or Hidden Impairment.

It provides activities for children and teenagers, a multi-sensory room, information and support for families, training for parents and professionals, parent support groups and family outings.

Yvonne Harrison, Project Manager of WHISH said: “We are very grateful to Co-op Funeralcare for their generous donation.

"We plan on putting the donation towards a fish tank.

"We had asked our children to vote on what they thought would be beneficial to the HUB and this came top of the list.

"Everyone is very excited.”

WHISH is currently halfway through its first pre-booked block of Moo Music sessions.

A Moo session is 40 minutes of ‘Moosical’ fun with Maggie Moo and all her Croo for 0 to five-year-old children and their parents, grandparents or carers, where you can sing, dance and play.

WHISH currently offers two sessions per week – a Mixed Moo session and Baby Moo session, held on Thursday morning in the sensory room.

These interactive sessions will help your little ones gain confidence and develop memory, language and coordination skills, in an exciting, enjoyable and multi-sensory way.

Latest sessions are currently full but people can get in touch if they’d like to put their name down for September.

WHISH is looking at putting on some Summer Moo sessions over the holidays too – email [email protected] if you're interested.