Whitby Coastguard invites public to exciting demo nights as part of recruitment drive

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Whitby Coastguard are hosting special demonstration nights to show what it takes to be a Coastguard member and to answer any questions prospective team members might have. Photo: Whitby Coastguard.Whitby Coastguard are hosting special demonstration nights to show what it takes to be a Coastguard member and to answer any questions prospective team members might have. Photo: Whitby Coastguard.
Whitby Coastguard are hosting special demonstration nights to show what it takes to be a Coastguard member and to answer any questions prospective team members might have. Photo: Whitby Coastguard.
Whitby Coastguard are on the hunt for fresh faces to join their close-knit team and will be holding special demonstrations to show what their roles entail.

The demo nights will take place on:

  • Tuesday April 22, from 7pm: Rope Cliff Rescue at Captain Cooks Monument.
  • Tuesday April 29, from 7pm: Water Rescue, venue tbc.

A spokesperson said: “This is an open training session for anyone come along and watch, ask questions and see more of what the Coastguard do as a team.

“Many FAQ’s are typically how many hours are required, do I have to commit the same as a retained service, can I have a family life around this?

“We can answer all of these if you pop down and see us, all of our team members have normal jobs like anyone else and family commitments too.

"We are not a retained service and have a bigger element of flexibility around what time you can and can’t give.”

Visit the Whitby Coastguard facebook page for more.

