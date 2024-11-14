Whitby Coastguard pays visit to youngsters from Glaisdale School

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:45 GMT
Key stage one youngsters from Glaisdale School learned a lot about safety when they received a recent visit from Whitby Coastguard.

Speaking on their Facebook page, Whitby Coastguard said: “We talked a lot about dangers around the cliff and the water and how to avoid getting into trouble and, most importantly, what to do if someone needs our help.

“The sun was shining so we were able to get outside and test out all the equipment too.”

“Thank you to the pupils and staff for such a warm welcome!”

School in the area can get in touch with Whitby Coastguard if they’d like a visit from them.

Remember, if you see someone in difficulty along the coast then call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

