Whitby Coastguard Rescue Officer celebrates 20 years of service
Tributes have been paid to Coastguard Rescue Officer, Dave Brighton who has celebrated 20 years of service with Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team.
Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team's Station Officer William Cook said: "20 years of service is a huge milestone because of the level of commitment and service that it demonstrates.
"For two decades Dave has attended callouts at all hours of the day and night, in all weathers to help those in difficulty along our coast.
"This is a level of commitment to helping others and service to the community which cannot be underestimated.
“Dave is an extremely dedicated and professional member of Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team.
"He is part of the backbone of the team and has built up a wealth of skill, knowledge and experience from which we all benefit.
"Over the years, Dave has become qualified in the full range of skills used by the team, including Officer in Charge.
"He is an essential and valued part of the team and I would like to congratulate him on achieving 20 years with the team and thank him for his service so far."
Mr Brighton was presented with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by Steve Hart, HM Coastguard Senior Coastal Operations Officer for Whitby.
Mr Hart said: “HM Coastguard would like to thank Dave for his 20 years service, dedication and commitment he has given so far.
"His skills and professionalism along with a team effort have not gone unnoticed.
"A special thank you to family for supporting Dave over the last 20 years.”