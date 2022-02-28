Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team assist casualty located north of Robin Hood's Bay

Picture courtesy Whitby Coastguard

The team were alerted by MRCC Humber Coastguard at 12:34 on Saturday.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Whitby and Ravenscar responded to the reports of the trapped man.

On arrival at the scene, Coastguard Rescue Officers used water rescue equipment to access the casualty who had become cut off by the tide at Dungeon Hole.

With the tide having now turned, Coastguards escorted the casualty back to safety at the slipway at Robin Hoods Bay.

No further assistance was required.