Whitby Coastguard Station Officer's praise for team after 103 call-outs in year

Whitby Coastguard.

Whitby Coastguard’s Station Officer has praised his team after another busy year saw the team attend more than 100 call-outs.

Station Officer Will Cook said: “2024 has been another very busy year for Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team with 103 incidents attended which is just short of last year's figures.

"This represents a significant amount of time helping the public and members of our community.

“As is the nature of what we do, these incidents have taken place at all times of the day or night and in all conditions over the course of the year.

"This has only been made possible thanks to the hard work, commitment and dedication of every single member of the team.

“It is worth underlining that everyone plays their part in the team whether this be attending incidents, helping with training, checking and stowing away equipment to ensure everything is ready again for our next callout or with school and community visits or the fantastic charity event which we held this year for the first time in many years, what we do is all about teamwork and everyone contributes in their own way.

“I would like to thank the team for their commitment and support over the past year.

"However, none of this is possible without the support of the families and loved ones of our team members, without which the volunteers who make up our team would not have been able to respond to 103 incidents throughout the year at any time of the day or night.

“I hope that we can continue to build on our success into 2025."