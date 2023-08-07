Whitby coffee house applies to council for permission to serve alcohol

A Whitby coffee house could be allowed to serve alcohol if its application is approved by the council.

Bradburn Coffee House has submitted an application to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.

If the licence is granted by the council, the coffee house will be permitted to sell and serve alcohol on its premises.

Located at 71 Haggersgate, Whitby, it is near the town’s harbour and around five minutes from the Bus and Railway Station and is on the site of a former tattoo parlour.

The applicant has proposed that the sale of alcohol be permitted from 10am until 8.45pm, seven days a week.

They have also requested that the opening hours of the coffee house be set from 8am until 9pm from Monday to Sunday.

Public representations regarding the application are currently open and can be submitted until Thursday, August 31.

All representations regarding the application must be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street.