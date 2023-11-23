A new community pizza cafe is being launched at Whitby Coliseum.

The Pizza Pals cafe, a Community Interest Company, will run initially on Thursday November 30 - where you can also catch the hit movie Oppenheimer at the Coliseum cinema - and on December 6, from 4pm to 8pm.

Starting at just £5, there are a range of Neapolitan pizzas available, with vegetarian options included – and jalapenos can be added for a small charge if you like them fiery!

Hannah Coulson, company director of Pizza Pals, explained the reason why the cafe was set up.

From left: Theo Smith, Stan Coulson and Hannah Coulson at the Pizza Pals cafe at Whitby Coliseum.

"I’ve worked in social care for a long time,” she said, “and personally felt we need more places where locals on a low income can go and make use of community buildings, so they can keep running, in a safe, warm space.

"There’s not so many choices on an evening.

“You could have a lovely little evening out for a tenner with a film and a pizza.

"We’re trying to make it as cheap as possible and to make it a nice treat for people.

"Anyone can come but we will have certain offers and people who are vulnerable or isolated will be able to get an extra discount on top.”

Clients of Carers Plus Yorkshire, including carers, will be able to make the most of that via its restology offer.

Pizza Pals will see how the first couple of weeks go then decide how regularly they’d like to run the venture in the new year.