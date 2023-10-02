Whitby Coliseum set to host event by North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward

Whitby Coliseum is to host a Dementia Forward event.

This free event on Thursday October 19 will include a short dementia awareness session, from 2pm, followed by a panel discussion with expert guests, including Memory Services Consultant Dr Rajkonwar and a carer with direct experience of dementia.

There will also be a marketplace of relevant organisations, charities and care providers which offer services for people with dementia and their carers.

The event is open to everyone.

If you are living with dementia or directly involved in the care of someone with dementia, or if you would like to improve your dementia awareness and understand ways that you or your business can support people in your community, please join the discussion.

The Dementia Discussion will take place at The Coliseum, Whitby, from 1.30pm to 4pm.