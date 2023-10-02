Whitby Coliseum set to host event by North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward
This free event on Thursday October 19 will include a short dementia awareness session, from 2pm, followed by a panel discussion with expert guests, including Memory Services Consultant Dr Rajkonwar and a carer with direct experience of dementia.
There will also be a marketplace of relevant organisations, charities and care providers which offer services for people with dementia and their carers.
The event is open to everyone.
If you are living with dementia or directly involved in the care of someone with dementia, or if you would like to improve your dementia awareness and understand ways that you or your business can support people in your community, please join the discussion.
Call the helpline on 03300 578592 or email [email protected] for further information.