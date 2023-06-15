Whitby Coliseum

Throughout the month of June, Community First Yorkshire will be out on the road and touring North Yorkshire to raise awareness of community led housing

(CLH) in the region.

On June 21, they will be in Whitby – the roadshow will introduce the Community First hub and services and look at examples of where community led housing has happened successfully around the country.

You’ll also hear about live examples from a guest speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLH is all about meeting the housing needs of your community, and the roadshows are an opportunity for people to find out how CLH can help to provide affordable housing solutions and sustainable communities in North Yorkshire, and how you can get involved.

The roadshows are free to attend and open to everyone with an interest in solutions to the housing crisis across North Yorkshire.