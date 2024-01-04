Whitby Coliseum to host screenings of Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition

Whitby Coliseum is hosting screenings of Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition, offering a chance to see unique works such as Girl with a Pearl Earring and find out more about the artist’s mysterious life and masterful work.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has put on the largest Vermeer exhibition in history – never to be repeated.

Tickets were completely sold out for the once-in-a-lifetime show, making Exhibition on Screen’s Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition (PG) the only way to see the exhibition in UK cinemas.

The documentary film invites audiences to a private viewing of this spectacular exhibition on the big screen, accompanied by the director of the Rijksmuseum and the curators of the show.

It is the largest ever devoted exclusively to the “master of light”, with 28 of his 35 known works from countries all over the world.

Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition is directed by David Bickerstaff and provides art lovers with a chance to see Vermeer’s masterpieces – including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid and the newly-restored Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window - in a way that no-one else can.

It also reveals insights from the team behind the exhibition, curators and Vermeer experts, shedding new light on Vermeer’s mysterious life and masterful work, the artistic choices and motivations for his compositions, as well as the

creative process behind his paintings.

You can see Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition at The Coliseum on Victoria Place, in a matinee at 1.30pm and at 7pm on Thursday January 11.